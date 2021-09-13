GraceLife donate therapy dog to MFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department now have a new therapy dog and it’s thanks to GraceLife Pentecostal Church.

As the nation commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9-11, GraceLife Church stepped up to honor first responders in Memphis.

The church raised money for a therapy dog that has been named Grace. She’s a 7 month old Labradoodle.

Memphis Fire Department is excited to make her a part of their family.

MFD Deputy Chief Logistics Robert Franks

“They are trained to kinda pick on, when individual firefighters, First responders that have stress, and kinda help relieve, come into the room, they’re able to walk the room and kinda pick out who needs help,” MFD Deputy Chief Logistics Robert Franks said

“Our people are excited. I’m excited personally and to just say thank you in this way to our first responders, it doesn’t get any better,” Grace Life Penecostal Church Senior Pastor Bill Parkey said.

At the ceremony Pastor Parkey put a collar around Grace signifying her official badge.

