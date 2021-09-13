Father, grandmother murdered in weekend shooting, suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend shooting that ended the lives of a father and grandmother resulted in an arrest Monday morning.

Memphis police say the two victims were found suffering gunshot wounds in a home on Amarillo Street where they both died on the scene around midnight. According to an affidavit, Andre Jones is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and deploying a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

At 12:20 am, officers responded to a shooting at 1480 Amarillo St. The complainant advised he arrived home and located both victims in the residence suffering from GSWs. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 12, 2021

The victims were identified as Ronald and Martha Jones, the father and grandmother of the suspect.

According to the affidavit, Jones originally told police he found the victims after they had been shot but audio and video evidence allegedly proves Jones was in the home at the time of the shooting and did not leave until officers arrived.

Records shot Jones has a previous history of violent crime.

He was arrested in 2019 in connection to a shooting and earlier this year in May for drug charges.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.