Career night for Calvin Austin III in Tigers 55-50 win vs. Arkansas State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Calvin Austin III is the self-proclaimed fastest guy on the Tigers team. However, you could probably put him up against the fastest guys in all of college football and he’d still be up there.

The Red Wolves defense certainly couldn’t Catch Cal. As the redshirt senior had a career night in Jonesboro. His 239 yards is 2nd in school history and the most by any players since Anthony Miller in 2016. He also had three touchdowns showing he’s building on his breakout season in 2020. While Austin’s the main focus early in the season he says he’s not the only guy teams will need to prepare for.

“When people would as like if they double you, this and that. I was like we’ve got playmakers. We’ve got playmakers everywhere. That’s going to be really hard for teams to do. I already had confidence and belief that any given game at any given time, we have players all around the field that can make plays and help the team,” Austin said.

The Tigers host Mississippi State, Saturday at 3 p.m.

