Body found on Gulfport beach

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after the body of man was found on the beach Monday in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police confirmed that the body was discovered at 8:29am lying facedown at the water’s edge in between Courthouse and Tegarden roads. The man was found wearing black shorts, said police.

Two crime scene investigation trucks, multiple Gulfport officers, and the coroner’s office were there for about two hours investigating the area and recovering the body. By 11am, the scene had been cleared.

#BREAKING A body was found face down near the water on the beach in Gulfport near Teagarden Rd. Police got the call at 8:29am. The coroner then arrived around 10:15am . Information is limited right now as police investigate @WLOX pic.twitter.com/5tsIaIjvDa — Brandy Mcgill (@BrandyMcgillTV) September 13, 2021

No other details have been released at this time, including the name of the deceased. Authorities say they are still investigating to determine how the man died and will know more once an autopsy is performed.

We will update this story once more is known.

