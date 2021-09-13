Advertise with Us
Body found on Gulfport beach

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after the body of man was found on the beach Monday in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police confirmed that the body was discovered at 8:29am lying facedown at the water’s edge in between Courthouse and Tegarden roads. The man was found wearing black shorts, said police.

Two crime scene investigation trucks, multiple Gulfport officers, and the coroner’s office were there for about two hours investigating the area and recovering the body. By 11am, the scene had been cleared.

No other details have been released at this time, including the name of the deceased. Authorities say they are still investigating to determine how the man died and will know more once an autopsy is performed.

We will update this story once more is known.

