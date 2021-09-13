Advertise with Us
283 students with COVID-19, over 400 quarantined in DeSoto County Schools

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools COVID-19 data shows there are hundreds of students with the virus and more than 400 quarantined within the last week.

For the week of September 7-10, 283 students tested positive for the virus and 459 students are newly quarantined as a result of close contact at school.

DeSoto Central Middle School has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 34 and the highest number of quarantined students at 78.

DCS says 43 staff members also tested positive last week.

The district says the numbers it provides “do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations that are not school-related.”

