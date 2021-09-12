Advertise with Us
Overnight shootings leave three dead and one in hospital

Overnight shootings leave three dead and one in hospital
(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overnight violence continued in Memphis as police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning.

At 12:20 a.m. Memphis Police responded to a call on Amarillo Street, where the caller says he came home and found two people dead with gunshot wounds.

A few hours later officers responded to a shooting at Horseshoe Trail.

Police say one person was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Another was injured and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

