Overnight shootings leave three dead and one in hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overnight violence continued in Memphis as police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning.

At 12:20 a.m. Memphis Police responded to a call on Amarillo Street, where the caller says he came home and found two people dead with gunshot wounds.

At 12:20 am, officers responded to a shooting at 1480 Amarillo St. The complainant advised he arrived home and located both victims in the residence suffering from GSWs. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 12, 2021

A few hours later officers responded to a shooting at Horseshoe Trail.

Police say one person was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Another was injured and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

At 2:12 am, officers responded to a shooting at 5384 Horseshoe Tr. 2 victims were located. Victim #1 was shot and pronounced dead, #2 was pistol-whipped & xported non-critical.

Prelim info - an altercation between a M/B wearing a dark shirt and victim #2 led to this incident. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.