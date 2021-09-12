Overnight shootings leave three dead and one in hospital
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overnight violence continued in Memphis as police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning.
At 12:20 a.m. Memphis Police responded to a call on Amarillo Street, where the caller says he came home and found two people dead with gunshot wounds.
A few hours later officers responded to a shooting at Horseshoe Trail.
Police say one person was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Another was injured and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.