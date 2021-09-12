Two car crash leaves one dead, two sent to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saint Elmo Saturday night.

Police say one person has been pronounced dead and two were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and one in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.