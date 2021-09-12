Two car crash leaves one dead, two sent to hospital
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saint Elmo Saturday night.
Police say one person has been pronounced dead and two were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and one in non-critical condition.
