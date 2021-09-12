Advertise with Us
Traffic Alert: Delta Fair entrances and exits shut down

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police has announced that the entrances and exits to the Delta Fair are currently closed.

Police say this is because pedestrian and vehicle traffic are at capacity, and that this is to relieve the traffic congestion.

These will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time and officers advise seeking an alternate route.

