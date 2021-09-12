Traffic Alert: Delta Fair entrances and exits shut down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police has announced that the entrances and exits to the Delta Fair are currently closed.

Police say this is because pedestrian and vehicle traffic are at capacity, and that this is to relieve the traffic congestion.

These will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time and officers advise seeking an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.