Summer isn’t over... Humidity on the rise this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry, warm, and low humidity to end the weekend, but our pattern changes this week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with smoke or haze higher up. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows will be in the low 70s.

THIS WEEK: Expect Partly cloudy, hot and somewhat humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out both afternoons. They may become more scattered Wednesday through Friday as gulf moisture moves north. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s with muggy conditions.

Erin Thomas

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

