Shootout in Jonesboro: Memphis comes away with 55-50 win over Arkansas State

By Cassie Carlson
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No shortage of offense in the Tigers’ 55-50 win over Arkansas State. Memphis put up 680 total yards of offense. Led by freshman quarterback Seth Henigan who completed 22-33 passes for 417 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. His favorite target of the day, redshirt senior wide receiver Calvin Austin III. Austin had six catches for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns. That’s second in school history for most receiving yards in a game, behind Anthony Miller.

The run game was highlighted by Brandon Thomas who rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns. It was his second straight 100+ rushing yards game. Tight end Sean Dykes more involved than week one with nine catches for 143 yards and 2 scores.

The defense looked familiar. Giving up 680 yards and allowing a comeback in the second half that made it a five-point game. After the game, head coach Ryan Silverfield said they need to limit explosive plays. Especially as the Tigers host Mississippi State next. The bulldogs run the air raid offense. Kickoff for MSU vs. Memphis is Saturday, September 18 at 3 p.m.

