Rising rain chances and humidity this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We have been spoiled weather wise with the gorgeous sunshine and low humidity but that will change this week. The pattern will shift and a southerly flow will ensue which will mean gradually increasing Gulf moisture making for a more humid pattern and rain chances will increase too this week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 70 and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a stray shower possible with lows in the upper 60s and southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Expect Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the low 70s Tuesday. A passing shower will be possible on Tuesday. Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday as gulf moisture moves north. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s and humid.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly Cloudy both days with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. A 30% chance of showers on Saturday and a 20% chance of showers on Sunday but not a washout to either day.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring 5 disturbances, 3 of which could become tropical depressions by midweek.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.