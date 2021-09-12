National Hurricane Center: 5 systems to watch, 3 of which could become tropical depressions by midweek.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With September 10 being the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the tropics are certainly active!

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring 5 disturbances, 3 of which could become tropical depressions by midweek.

One disturbance is located over the Bay of Campeche and southern Gulf of Mexico, and a tropical depression is expected to form later today or tonight while the system moves northwestward and then northward near the coast of northeastern Mexico.

Tropical Outlook from the NHC as of 4:30 AM Sunday, Sept 12, 2021 (WMC)

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this morning, and potential tropical cyclone advisories could be initiated later today.

Additional development is possible through the middle of next week if the system remains over water, and interests along the western and northwestern Gulf coast should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

By late today, heavy rain is expected to reach portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts with a heavy rain threat continuing across those coasts through the middle of the week. Localized significant rainfall amounts are possible, potentially resulting in areas of flash, urban, and isolated river flooding.

A second area of low pressure is expected to form north of the southeastern Bahamas in a few days. Gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week several hundred miles southeast of the Carolinas while it moves northwestward across the western Atlantic.

Additionally, there are 3 other areas in the Eastern Atlantic being watched.

Disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are becoming less conducive for development, and the chances of tropical depression formation are decreasing while the system moves westward over the far eastern Atlantic. By the middle of the week, stronger upper-level winds and marginally warm ocean temperatures are expected to limit additional development. This disturbance could bring locally heavy rain across the Cabo Verde Islands Sunday. A non-tropical area of low pressure is located over the far northeastern Atlantic several hundred miles northeast of the Azores. This system is forecast to move south-southeastward towards warmer waters, which could allow the low to gradually acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics by the middle of next week. Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in a couple of days. Gradual development of this system is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week while it moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The next named storm will be called Mindy.

Next named storm will be called Mindy (WMC)

The First Alert Weather Team will monitor these systems and bring you the very latest.

You can also track the storm and get the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center on the First Alert Weather app. If you don’t have the app then take a moment to download for Apple or Android it to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.