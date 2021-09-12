Mid-South governors criticize Biden’s vaccine mandate for large employers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South governors are pushing back against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for certain employers, calling it an overreach and even threatening to sue.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also thinks it will further divide the country.

Hutchinson joined other Republican governors speaking out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate on certain employers.

“This is an unprecedented assumption of federal mandate authority that really disrupts and divides the country,” said Hutchinson. “It was clear to me from the very beginning the distrust is with the government. This enhances the distrust.”

The president is ordering employers with 100 or more workers to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

It’s part of the president’s new plan to get as many as 100 million unvaccinated Americans vaccinated.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said.

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Hutchinson said the mandate will do more harm than good.

Hutchinson says while he wants more people to get vaccinated, he’s not for the federal government forcing people to.

He says he does, however, support businesses mandating the vaccine.

“I support businesses being able to require vaccinations but it’s their own independent choice for their workplace,” said Hutchinson.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee called the president’s mandate a “power grab” and vowed to “stand up for all Tennesseans.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the president is trying to cover up recent failures in Afghanistan.

“Sadly he’s willing to trample on the rights of 100 million Americans to try to help himself politically,” said Reeves.

Reeves also threatened to join other Republicans in suing the president.

The president was unfazed when asked by a reporter about it, telling the governors who are threatening to sue to “have at it.”

