35% of active COVID-19 cases are in children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are currently 6,943 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County with 35% being pediatric cases, 2,455 cases as of Sunday morning.

665 new COVID-19 cases were reported with a seven day average of 770 Sunday morning. 205 of the newly reported cases are pediatric cases.

The latest test positivity rate for the week ending on September 4 came in at 24.3% -- the highest positivity rate we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitals are overwhelmed due to the current surge sweeping through the Mid-South.

Vaccination efforts are still being made, and President Biden announced a new vaccine order is coming.

The health department says the average vaccinations per day over the last seven days is 1,333.

And the county says its 700,000 full vaccination goal is 67.7% reached with 385,867 people fully vaccinated in the county.

Additional vaccine data is listed below:

474,215 total people vaccinated

88,348 people partially vaccinated

844,859 total vaccinations administered

9,330 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 134,275 COVID-19 cases in the county and 1,932 deaths.

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccines in Shelby County, visit helbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.