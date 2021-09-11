Advertise with Us
Warm & dry weekend, but humidity and rain chances increase next week

By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow will allow warmer air settle into the Mid-South this weekend where it will remain for the next few days along with gradually increasing Gulf moisture making for a muggy pattern to return by next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 90.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs near 90 and lows in the low 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

