Two dead in overnight shootings

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people have been pronounced dead after shootings last night.

At 10:10 p.m. on Friday, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on East Shelby Drive.

Officers say one man was found inside the business and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say preliminary information indicates that the shooting happened after an argument and the suspect fled.

Memphis Police responded to another shooting call at 4:39 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say one man was found dead on a scene at Hyacinth Drive and Hyacinth Cove.

Police say that there is not available suspect information at this time.

Memphis Police encourage anyone with information about either of these incidences call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

