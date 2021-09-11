Tracking the tropics: 3 disturbances to watch, one being in the Gulf

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With September 10 being the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the tropics are certainly active!

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring 3 disturbances. One of which is located in the Gulf of Mexico with a high chance for development (80%).

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 10 AM CT Saturday, September 11, 2021 (WMC)

The NHC says that although environmental conditions are not conducive for development currently, “they are expected to become more favorable for the system during the next day or so.”

A tropical depression is likely to form on Sunday or Monday while the disturbance moves northwestward and then northward near the coast of northeastern Mexico.

Further development will be possible through the middle of next week if it remains over water, and interests along the western and northwestern Gulf coast should monitor the progress of this system.

By late this weekend, heavy rain will likely reach portions of the western Gulf coast, including coastal Texas and Louisiana through the middle of next week. Localized significant rainfall amounts will be possible, potentially resulting in areas of flash and urban flooding.

Additionally, there are two tropical waves being monitored (one yet to form) off the west coast of Africa. One high a high-end chance of development (70%).

The NHC says, “environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves westward over the far eastern Atlantic. Regardless of development, this system is likely to bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain across the Cabo Verde Islands later Sunday.”

Lastly, another tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa in a few days. Some development of this system will be possible (20%) through the middle of next week while it moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The next named storm will be called Mindy.

Next named storm will be called Mindy (WMC)

The First Alert Weather Team will monitor these systems and bring you the very latest.

