Preparations underway for Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The smokers are way bigger at the Southern Heritage Classic.

They’re getting fired up for the big game Saturday.

There’s no holding back on some of the tailgating setups. You’ve got Tennessee State University (TSU) and Jackson State University (JSU) fans and Memphians who have made this weekend a tradition. They come for the food, for the company, for the halftime shows, and for the game. The excitement level is even higher for the game because of the hiring of hall of famer Deion Sanders at Jackson State, and Heisman winner and Titans great Eddie George at TSU.

Jackson State has always had great coaches, so with having Deion there it just made it 10 times more better and with him being experienced in the NFL,” said Willie “Hollywood” Evans, JSU football alum. “So, the guys that I know that live in Jackson, we’ve been talking about it. Plus, the alumni that graduated with me and played football back in the day, we’ve all been talking about it so we’re excited.”

“It is an awesome thing we can do to show here are programs that are producing great athletes, that are producing great athletes in NFL and beyond, and where we can go and have sustainability for the long haul. It’s a great opportunity,” George said.

“It’s very exciting to be able to see two coaches that have done some phenomenal work in the sports industry,” said TSU fan Natalyn Gibbs. “There is lots of hype around it and we cannot wait to be able to see the best of both worlds come together. Of course, we’re rooting for TSU because we know they’re going to bring it home.”

For the fans going inside the Liberty Bowl for the game, the same rules apply as all other sporting events. Organizers are recommending social distancing. Masks are required indoors and recommended while you’re in your seats unless eating or drinking.

