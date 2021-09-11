Police: Multiple vehicles involved in crash
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash at Overton Crossing and Frayser.
Police say that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.
Officers say one juvenile has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
