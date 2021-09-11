Advertise with Us
Police: Multiple vehicles involved in crash



By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash at Overton Crossing and Frayser.

Police say that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officers say one juvenile has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

