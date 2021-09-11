Mid-South honors 9/11 heroes, first responders at home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South joined the nation in remembering the victims of 9/11 and honoring the heroes who gave their lives on that dark day.

They also honored first responders at home who are willing to give their lives in service.

Several events and ceremonies were held across the Mid-South on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The National Exchange Club, which held its annual convention at the Peabody Hotel, helped place over 500 American flags along Riverside Drive.

They also held a 9/11 tribute on Saturday.

“The significance of this event today is important because we have a lot of first responders and veterans. We also like to help people heal, so we bring people together,” said Tracey Edwards, CEO of National Exchange Club.

A few blocks over, community members gathered for a commemorative parade through downtown Memphis, with first responders marching over to the Fire Museum for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

Later in the morning, volunteers like Vernon and Barbara Stafford, with Volunteer Memphis, helped deliver food to Memphis firefighters, thanking them for their service.

“I think we take for granted people who are doing the basics for us every day, making sure our lives are secure and safe,” said Barbara Stafford.

“9/11 is the perfect example when you think about the firemen and the policemen who perished. They were running into the buildings and that takes a lot of guts. It takes a lot of dedication, but it also takes a lot of compassion and care for others,” said Vernon Stafford.

Firefighters say they appreciate the kind acts from citizens like the Staffords.

“It’s a good thing to know that people can recognize us on a day especially like today that we’ll always remember,” said Memphis Fire Department Battalion Chief Adam Sireci.

Remembering and honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11 and thanking those willing to put their lives on the line here at home.

