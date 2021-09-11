Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South honors 9/11 heroes, first responders at home

Mid-South honors 9/11 heroes, first responders at home
Mid-South honors 9/11 heroes, first responders at home(WMC)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South joined the nation in remembering the victims of 9/11 and honoring the heroes who gave their lives on that dark day.

They also honored first responders at home who are willing to give their lives in service.

Several events and ceremonies were held across the Mid-South on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The National Exchange Club, which held its annual convention at the Peabody Hotel, helped place over 500 American flags along Riverside Drive.

They also held a 9/11 tribute on Saturday.

“The significance of this event today is important because we have a lot of first responders and veterans. We also like to help people heal, so we bring people together,” said Tracey Edwards, CEO of National Exchange Club.

A few blocks over, community members gathered for a commemorative parade through downtown Memphis, with first responders marching over to the Fire Museum for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

Later in the morning, volunteers like Vernon and Barbara Stafford, with Volunteer Memphis, helped deliver food to Memphis firefighters, thanking them for their service.

“I think we take for granted people who are doing the basics for us every day, making sure our lives are secure and safe,” said Barbara Stafford.

“9/11 is the perfect example when you think about the firemen and the policemen who perished. They were running into the buildings and that takes a lot of guts. It takes a lot of dedication, but it also takes a lot of compassion and care for others,” said Vernon Stafford.

Firefighters say they appreciate the kind acts from citizens like the Staffords.

“It’s a good thing to know that people can recognize us on a day especially like today that we’ll always remember,” said Memphis Fire Department Battalion Chief Adam Sireci.

Remembering and honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11 and thanking those willing to put their lives on the line here at home.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Mayor Jim Strickland
Memphis mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Crash on Sam Cooper Blvd. near I-40/I-240
Traffic Alert: Serious crash blocks lanes on Sam Cooper Blvd.
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward...
Grizzlies make trade for franchise legend Marc Gasol, agree to waiver
Shelby County Schools parents push for return to virtual learning
Shelby County Schools parents push for return to virtual learning
Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate
COVID-19: Shelby County weekly test positivity rate breaks another record

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccination Update September 11
Health department reports 876 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
Pastaria 49 9/10/2021
Former firefighter remembers responding to Twin Towers 20 years ago
Tennessee abortion law signed in 2020 will remain blocked
Tennessee abortion law signed in 2020 will remain blocked
He moved to Jonesboro in 2018 and has started up two restaurants, Que 49 and Pastaria 49, on...
Former firefighter remembers responding to Twin Towers 20 years ago