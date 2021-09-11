Advertise with Us
Memphis CBP seizes ketamine hidden in ottoman

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Customs and Border Protection seized 2.7 kilos of ketamine that was being transported in an ottoman on August 29.

Memphis CBP says that the Memphis express consignment hub examing a package described in the paperwork as “ECHELLES A OUTIL,” or “latter tools” in French, and found out that it actually contained an inexpensive, unassembled black ottoman. The package was being sent from France to Brooklyn.

Memphis CBP says that upon further inspection, the ottoman was filled with an unknown white powdery substance that was sent to a lab and identified as ketamine, a short-acting anesthetic with hallucinogenic effects that is sometimes used to facilitate sexual assault crimes.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Preparations underway for Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis
Memphis CBP seizes ketamine hidden in ottoman
