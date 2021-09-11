Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man indicted in murder of girlfriend

Robert Spivey mugshot
Robert Spivey mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Robert Spivey has been indicted in connection to the death of his girlfriend on Cincinnati Road in October 2020.

According to the affidavit, Spivey had gotten into an argument over the phone with his girlfriend and reportedly went to her house to resolve the issue.

The report states Spivey later showed up to a hospital with several gunshot wounds saying someone came by and shot up the house. The report also says Spivey told someone else that he was shot while urinating on the side of the road.

According to the affidavit, when Spivey was asked about his girlfriend he said he did not know and someone should check on her, but would not give the address or her correct phone number.

The report says that after he was convinced to give the address, Spivey’s girlfriend’s body was found severely beaten and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Spivey is still in the hospital is being charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

High School Football
Shelby County Schools cancels football games for COVID-19
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to president’s vaccine mandate
Crash on Sam Cooper Blvd. near I-40/I-240
Traffic Alert: Serious crash blocks lanes on Sam Cooper Blvd.
Clarance Lowe mugshot
US Marshals searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

Preparations underway for Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis
Preparations underway for Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis
Memphis Customs and Border Protection finds ketamine
Memphis CBP seizes ketamine hidden in ottoman
Memphis CBP seizes ketamine hidden in ottoman
Memphis CBP seizes ketamine hidden in ottoman
Mayor Jim Strickland
Memphis mayor tests positive for COVID-19