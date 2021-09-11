Man indicted in murder of girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Robert Spivey has been indicted in connection to the death of his girlfriend on Cincinnati Road in October 2020.

According to the affidavit, Spivey had gotten into an argument over the phone with his girlfriend and reportedly went to her house to resolve the issue.

The report states Spivey later showed up to a hospital with several gunshot wounds saying someone came by and shot up the house. The report also says Spivey told someone else that he was shot while urinating on the side of the road.

According to the affidavit, when Spivey was asked about his girlfriend he said he did not know and someone should check on her, but would not give the address or her correct phone number.

The report says that after he was convinced to give the address, Spivey’s girlfriend’s body was found severely beaten and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Spivey is still in the hospital is being charged with first-degree murder.

