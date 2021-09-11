Health department reports 876 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported 876 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, 273 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD says there are also 2,586 active pediatric cases-- 7,118 in total. Data shows Saturday’s seven-day rolling average is 774 cases per day.

The latest test positivity rate for the week ending on September 4 came in at 14.3% -- the highest positivity rate we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitals are overwhelmed due to the current surge sweeping through the Mid-South.

Vaccinations in Shelby County are seeing a bit of uptake. The health department says the average vaccinations per day over the last seven days is over 1,200.

And the county says its 700,000 full vaccination goal is 67.6% reached with 384,422 people fully vaccinated in the county.

Additional vaccine data is listed below:

473,365 total people vaccinated

88,943 people partially vaccinated

842,598 total vaccinations administered

8,814 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccines in Shelby County, visit helbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

