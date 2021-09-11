Advertise with Us
Former firefighter remembers responding to Twin Towers 20 years ago

By Adam Jones
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dana Lamel was born and raised in New York City.

From 2000 to 2009, Lamel was a firefighter stationed in the heart of the city.

With only a year into being a fireman when the attack happened, September 11th is a day he’ll never forget.

“When we pulled up it was surreal. I felt like I was on a movie scene because we got out of the fire truck, and you couldn’t just help but stand there for a second,” says Lamel.

Lamel says it’s hard to believe 20 years have passed since the attack.

“I miss the people that are gone and the ones that I knew. I feel for their families, and that’s what affects me,” says Lamel.

After Lamel’s stint as a fireman, he decided to start his own business in the restaurant industry.

He moved to Jonesboro in 2018 and has started up two restaurants, Que 49 and Pastaria 49, on Red Wolf Blvd.

Lamel wants to honor law enforcement, EMS, and firefighters in Region 8 by giving away free pizza on September 11th at Pastaria 49.

“That’s what makes this country great is that we have people that join our armed forces. They’re not forced to do these jobs that protect us, and we must always remember that,” says Lamel.

Pastaria 49 is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Any service member is welcomed to stop by and grab a free pizza during those hours.

