Dry, warm and hazy the rest of the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect filtered sun through thanks to the lingering smoke at cloud level. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s into the 70s with a south breeze at 5-10 mph. The weather looks fantastic for all the football games across the region this evening, including the Tigers game in Jonesboro.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with smoke or haze at cloud level. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows will be in the low 70s with dry Sunday night.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Partly cloudy, hot and somewhat humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out starting on Tuesday with a little higher chance Wednesday as gulf moisture moves north. Smaller rain chances may linger through Friday.

