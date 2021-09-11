10.7M FEMA grant allows Memphis Fire Department to hire 45 firefighters, paramedics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department will receive a grant from the Department of Homeland Security to hire additional firefighters.

The $10,795,984 grant will allow the department to hire 45 permanent full-time firefighter-paramedics.

Creating these 45 new positions will ensure that the Memphis Fire Department’s current staffing levels are compliant with the standard guidelines.

The funding is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and is part of $355 million going to an estimated 300 fire departments around the country.

