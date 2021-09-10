A warmer weekend pattern followed by an increase in humidity next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow will allow warmer air settle into the Mid-South this weekend where it will remain for the next few days along with gradually increasing Gulf moisture making for a muggy pattern to return by next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 90.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs near 90 and lows in the low 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

