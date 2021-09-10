Advertise with Us
Traffic Alert: Serious crash blocks lanes on Sam Cooper Blvd.

Crash on Sam Cooper Blvd. near I-40/I-240
Crash on Sam Cooper Blvd. near I-40/I-240(TDOT SmartWay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash on Sam Cooper Boulevard near I-40 and I-240.

Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay cameras show all westbound lanes are blocked.

The Action News 5 traffic team says drivers are even getting out of their cars and walking around to view the accident.

It is unclear how long the lanes will be shut down as crews work to investigate and clear the scene. Summer Avenue can be used as an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

