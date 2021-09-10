Tipton County School Board updates mask mandate for students, faculty, and staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A new version of Tipton County’s mask mandate is now in effect for students, faculty, and staff.
The school board voted Thursday night, 7-2, to require masks in schools.
The mandate excludes students whose parents opt them out per Governor Bill Lee’s executive order, those who provide a medical exemption, or in cases of proper social distancing.
