Tipton County School Board updates mask mandate for students, faculty, and staff

(Source: Tori Gessner, WAVE 3 News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A new version of Tipton County’s mask mandate is now in effect for students, faculty, and staff.

The school board voted Thursday night, 7-2, to require masks in schools.

The mandate excludes students whose parents opt them out per Governor Bill Lee’s executive order, those who provide a medical exemption, or in cases of proper social distancing.

