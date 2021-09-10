Tennessee abortion law signed in 2020 will remain blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s abortion law will remain blocked after a ruling from a federal appeals court Friday.

The bill was signed by Governor Bill Lee last summer and includes some of the nation’s most restrictive abortion measures, including if the doctor knows the patient is seeking an abortion due to the fetus’ sex, race, or Down syndrome diagnosis.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the Middle Tennessee District judge who issued a preliminary injunction to block the law.

View the ruling below.

