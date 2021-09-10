Suspect wanted for breaking into church, stealing electronics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for burglarizing a church in Memphis.

The incident happened September 5 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist church on Keating Street.

According to Memphis police, the church found that someone had broken into one of its pre-k classrooms and stole electronic items.

Surveillance footage from the church shows a lone male suspect was responsible for the break-in.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

