Suspect wanted for breaking into church, stealing electronics
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for burglarizing a church in Memphis.

The incident happened September 5 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist church on Keating Street.

According to Memphis police, the church found that someone had broken into one of its pre-k classrooms and stole electronic items.

Surveillance footage from the church shows a lone male suspect was responsible for the break-in.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

