Report: Big 12 invites extended Firday, hope for Memphis in next round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Big 12 is expected to formally accept the applications of three American Athletic Conference Schools: Houston, Cincinnati and UCF. Plus Independent BYU Friday.

That’s according to CBSSPORTS.com. But, is that the end of this latest round of Conference Realignment?

One Big 12 athletic director says he doesn’t think so. And that could give hope to the University of Memphis.

Kirby Hocutt, who won Athletic Director of the Year honors in 2018, has led Texas Tech Athletics since 2011. He says adding the aforementioned four schools is the right move now for now but stay tuned.

“We’d like to reserve the right to consider further expansion even at that time,” said Hocutt. “So, while I believe the right number today is four, I would still like to reserve the right when the time comes at the end of this television contract to, um, have another conversation.”

The shakeup on the field could happen as early as 2023. The Big 12′s current TV contract ends in 2025, and that could determine whether to add more teams or not.

