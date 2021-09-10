Physicians who spread misinformation about COVID could lose license, board says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Physicians who spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine could now have their license to practice medicine suspended or completely revoked.

According to a new policy adopted by the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure, doctors have an “ethical and professional responsibility” to practice medicine in the best interest of their patients and share factual and scientifically grounded information with them.

The policy says whether physicians “recognize it or not” they possess a high degree of public trust due to their specialized knowledge and training. That gives them “a powerful platform in society,” the board says.

The policy strongly recommends physicians separate their personal and professional content online.

