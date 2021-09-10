Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Physicians who spread misinformation about COVID could lose license, board says

(pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Physicians who spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine could now have their license to practice medicine suspended or completely revoked.

According to a new policy adopted by the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure, doctors have an “ethical and professional responsibility” to practice medicine in the best interest of their patients and share factual and scientifically grounded information with them.

The policy says whether physicians “recognize it or not” they possess a high degree of public trust due to their specialized knowledge and training. That gives them “a powerful platform in society,” the board says.

The policy strongly recommends physicians separate their personal and professional content online.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Shelby County Schools cancels football games for COVID-19
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to president’s vaccine mandate
Clarance Lowe mugshot
US Marshals searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Ripley Police officer dies on-duty
Ripley police officer dies on duty

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Suspect wanted for breaking into church, stealing electronics
Suspect wanted for breaking into church, stealing electronics
Governor Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward...
Grizzlies make trade for franchise legend Marc Gasol