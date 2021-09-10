Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Orpheum makes COVID-19, security changes ahead of opening show

Orpheum Memphis
Orpheum Memphis(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre Group announced some security and COVID-19 changes it made ahead of its Broadway comeback.

The theatre says new air filters were installed to help with the spread of COVID-19 and increase air circulation.

Their staff is also fully vaccinated.

The Orpheum says masks are required for staff and theater goers -- no exceptions.

On the security front, there are new walk-thru metal detectors installed at the door.

The theater will open with “Come From Away” on October 5.

Tickets can be purchased online at orpheum-memphis.com/events-tickets/. You can also take advantage of the Orpheum’s mobile ticketing feature that allows you to access your tickets on your phone and scan them at the box office to limit interaction times.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
High School Football
Shelby County Schools cancels football games for COVID-19
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to president’s vaccine mandate
Clarance Lowe mugshot
US Marshals searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Ripley Police officer dies on-duty
Ripley police officer dies on duty

Latest News

Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
"Hamilton" returns to Memphis Dec. 21 through Jan. 2.
Tickets on sale soon for ‘Hamilton’ at the Orpheum
(source: Delta Fair & Music Festival)
Delta Fair returns after hiatus with COVID-19 guidelines in place
Delta Fair
Delta Fair taking extra steps to keep people safe