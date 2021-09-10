Orpheum makes COVID-19, security changes ahead of opening show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre Group announced some security and COVID-19 changes it made ahead of its Broadway comeback.

The theatre says new air filters were installed to help with the spread of COVID-19 and increase air circulation.

Their staff is also fully vaccinated.

The Orpheum says masks are required for staff and theater goers -- no exceptions.

On the security front, there are new walk-thru metal detectors installed at the door.

The theater will open with “Come From Away” on October 5.

Tickets can be purchased online at orpheum-memphis.com/events-tickets/. You can also take advantage of the Orpheum’s mobile ticketing feature that allows you to access your tickets on your phone and scan them at the box office to limit interaction times.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.