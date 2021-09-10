Mother shares how St. Jude Children’s Hospital helped her child beat cancer in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Michelle West is bringing attention to a cause that is close to her heart.

“I spend this month focusing on what childhood cancer is, what it looks like, what the realities are,” said West.

Just eight years ago she found herself in St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital when her son Tyler was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“He went through around 1,200 rounds of chemo. He’s had multiple bone marrow, he’s had spinal taps - he’s had all of these different things, but we got through it,” she said.

Just two years before her son was diagnosed, her niece battled childhood cancer at St. Jude Children’s Hospital as well.

“Without St. Jude, without the funding, without the donations, without the research, I wouldn’t have my niece and I wouldn’t have my son,” said West.

These days 15-year-old Tyler is busy running with his cross-country team.

It has become a family tradition to host and participate in fundraising events for St. Jude.

“He finished his first half-marathon last year, crossing the line for St. Jude,” said West.

Throughout the year Michelle has taken it upon herself to share information with other families about the life saving research and treatment that St. Jude offers at no charge to patients.

“We want to make sure that we get every kid that goes into that hospital - we want to make sure that they come out alive and healthy,” she said.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is hosting a virtual walk/run fundraiser in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The event will take place on September 25. For more information, visit St. Jude’s site here.

