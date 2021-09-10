Memphis police release photo of suspect vehicle in woman’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police released a photo of a possible suspect’s vehicle in a recent homicide.

A woman was shot and killed Monday at Ashwood Street and Knight Arnold Road. She died from her injuries at Regional One Hospital.

Police say a person of interest connected to the homicide is believed to occupying a white Dodge Challenger with black rims. They say the car may have damage due to a crash.

Anyone with information about the owner of the car is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

