Memphis police officer back on the force after sexual assault investigation

(Shelby County Jail)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer is back on the force after a sexual assault investigation.

Al Bond started working for the Memphis Police Department in 2017.

He was arrested in November 2020 and suspended from the force after a woman accused him of sexual assault during a house party. Police say Bond was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Action News 5 reached out to Bond’s attorney for more information and is waiting for a response.

