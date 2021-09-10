Memphis mayor tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Strickland said in a tweet that he feels mildly congested, but doing well other than that.

He says he will be isolating and conducting city business virtually.

Strickland also stated that 90% of Memphians being hospitalized are not vaccinated and asks anyone who is not to please get your vaccine.

After experiencing mild congestion, I tested positive today for COVID, but otherwise feeling well. I’m thankful for being vaccinated.



I’m isolating & conducting city business electronically.



Over 90% of Memphians being hospitalized are not vaccinated. Please get your vaccine. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) September 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.