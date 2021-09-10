Memphis mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Strickland said in a tweet that he feels mildly congested, but doing well other than that.
He says he will be isolating and conducting city business virtually.
Strickland also stated that 90% of Memphians being hospitalized are not vaccinated and asks anyone who is not to please get your vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.