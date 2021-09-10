Advertise with Us
Memphis mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Jim Strickland
Mayor Jim Strickland(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Strickland said in a tweet that he feels mildly congested, but doing well other than that.

He says he will be isolating and conducting city business virtually.

Strickland also stated that 90% of Memphians being hospitalized are not vaccinated and asks anyone who is not to please get your vaccine.

