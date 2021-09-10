Advertise with Us
Low humidity today, but temps climb this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s another cool morning with temperatures in the 50s in most areas. We will see full sunshine today and humidity will remain low. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Temperatures won’t be as low tonight, but there will still be upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures will continue to rise this weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 88 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Although humidity will still be relatively low, it will still be a hot weekend with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Low temperatures will be around 70 degrees. We will have plenty of sun this weekend with no rain in the forecast.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend will continue next week with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. It will feel more humid next week. We will also have a chance for a few pop-up showers on Tuesday through Thursday afternoon.

