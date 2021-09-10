Heating up a little heading into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny and dry this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear early with a few clouds late. Pleasant with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be light.

THIS WEEKEND: More dry weather is expected with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be near 90 Saturday and lower 90s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s. The weather looks fantastic for all the football games across the region Saturday evening including the Tigers game up in Jonesboro.

NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy, hot and somewhat humid with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out starting on Tuesday with a little higher chance Wednesday as a cold front nears.

