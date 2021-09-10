Grizzlies make trade for franchise legend Marc Gasol

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Marc Gasol is coming home to Memphis, though it’s bittersweet.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Memphis has agreed to acquire Gasol plus a 2024 second-round pick and cash from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for draft rights to 2016 second-rounder Wang Zhelin.

Woj says the Griz and Gasol have agreed to a waiver allowing him to remain in Spain with his family.

At 36, Gasol is a three-time NBA All-Star, NBA Defensive Player of the Year and an NBA champion.

He spent 11 years with Memphis before being traded in 2019 to the Toronto Raptors and again in 2020 to LA.

It’s not immediately clear if Gasol will retire next, but if this is the end of his hall-of-fame career it’s fitting he end it with Memphis where it all began.

