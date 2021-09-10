Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Governor Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s State of Emergency

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s State of Emergency has been extended for an additional 30 days.

Governor Tate Reeves, in coordination with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, made the announcement on Friday.

The extension will provide the following:

  • ease the process of marshalling additional resources for the state’s response
  • allow its system of care to continue to transfer patients to hospitals where treatment is available
  • ensure expanded access to telemedicine
  • keep options open for the use of the Mississippi National Guard

Governor Reeves also announced that there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
Shelby County Schools cancels football games for COVID-19
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to president’s vaccine mandate
Clarance Lowe mugshot
US Marshals searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Ripley Police officer dies on-duty
Ripley police officer dies on duty

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Movie to be filmed in East Tennessee, producers looking for local talent
Suspect wanted for breaking into church, stealing electronics
Suspect wanted for breaking into church, stealing electronics
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward...
Grizzlies make trade for franchise legend Marc Gasol