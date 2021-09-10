Eddie George & Deion Sanders bring larger spotlight to Southern Heritage Classic and HBCUs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Heritage Classic got more intriguing over the last year. The hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders at Jackson State and 1995 Heisman Winner and Titans-great Eddie George at Tennessee State added a new level of excitement to the 32nd Southern Heritage Classic.

The two football legends will coach against each other this weekend, for the first time, in Memphis, in the classic.

“I never thought I’d be a head coach. Let alone at a prestigious HBCU like Tennessee State,” George said. “And coaching against Jackson State and Coach Sanders or Prime or Deion or whatever he wants to call his name. It’s an honor and privilege to do that.”

If it weren’t for Deion Sanders, Eddie George said he doesn’t know if would’ve taken the job at TSU. He’d never been a head coach, so when the offer was on the table, he called Coach Prime.

“He gave me the vote of confidence that I could,” George said. “We have remained friends throughout it all. He’s been a great resource to tap into in terms of that.”

This week, they’re not friends. But share the same goal of putting the spotlight on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“Show off all the great talent in HBCUs in terms of Alabama A&M, Grambling State, Jackson State, FAMU, across the board. All the great coaches and great athletes, we are just merely putting a great light to that,” George added.

George and the TSU Tigers will arrive in Memphis on Friday. According to the head coach, the team won’t do any Memphis-related activities, besides enjoy some barbeque at the the team hotel.

“This is a business trip,” George said.

On the other hand, Deion Sanders took to his Instagram, Thursday, for Memphis recommendations.

“First of all I need a cut, I need somebody who’s going to direct me to the right place in Memphis for a cut,” he said in his video post. “I need some soul food, the kind that makes me sleepy, not weepy. And I need to know where the dogs at tomorrow night. I’m going to go recruit and watch some good high school football. And I’m offering at least 2-3 kids scholarships on the spot. If you ball you gonna get the call, on the spot.”

The fun-filled weekend of activities culminates with kickoff of the Southern Heritage Classic, Saturday at 6pm at the Liberty Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.