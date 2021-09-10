COVID-19: Shelby County weekly test positivity rate breaks another record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported another record-breaking weekly test positivity rate Friday. The rate coming in at 24.3% for the first week of September.

The positivity rate was beginning to show a minor downward trend after reporting the previous record of 21.5% for the second week of August. But data shows we aren’t there yet.

SCHD also reported 377 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County with 99 pediatric cases and there were 13 additional virus-related deaths reported within the last 24 hours.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 10 (SCHD)

The health department says the county has had a total of 132,734 cases and a death toll of 1,931 since the first case was identified in Shelby County back in March of 2020.

Active cases are nearing 7,100 with over 2,600 among children.

During previous surges, the health department said it kept an eye on positivity rates and hospitalizations to determine when the county is turning the corner.

The latest Healthcare Resource Tracking System Data shows both Acute Care and ICU utilization are in the red zone and have remained there for weeks due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Healthcare Resource Tracking System Data (SCHD)

County vaccination data breakdown:

472,308 total people vaccinated

89,399 people partially vaccinated

382,909 people fully vaccinated

840,047 total vaccinations administered

8,867 vaccinations reported within last seven days

Health officials say the latest cases and deaths related to the virus are largely among those who are unvaccinated.

According to the health department, just over 50% of the county’s 700,000 vaccination goal has been reached.

For more information on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

