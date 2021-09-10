City Watch Alert canceled for missing 65-year-old woman with early-onset Dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City Watch Alert for Dorothy Mitchell has been canceled. Police did not release any additional information on here whereabouts.

A 65-year-old woman is missing after getting into an argument with one of her family members Tuesday night.

Police say Dorothy Mitchell lives between her aunt and uncle’s house. She was reportedly staying at her uncle’s house on South Pauline Street when the two got into an argument on September 7.

Mitchell left the residence and hasn’t been seen since.

Her uncle told police he assumed she’d returned to her aunt’s house on South Waldron Boulevard.

Police say Mitchell has early-onset Dementia but has not been diagnosed at this time.

She is described as a Black woman, 5′2″, 150 lbs. and last seen wearing a red shirt with white writing and blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

