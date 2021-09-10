B.B. King’s Blues Club 30th anniversary events postponed after death of founder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - B.B. King’s Blues Club is postponing the celebration of its 30th anniversary following the untimely death of its well-known founder, Tommy Peters.

The tributes for the club were originally planned for September 15 and 16.

A spokesperson for the club says they are working with former members of B.B. King’s touring band and headline musicians, Eric Gales and Robert Rudolph for new dates.

The club says it plans to continue operating as usual and will have live music performed by the house band.

Anyone who bought tickets for the anniversary event will be contacted.

New dates for the celebration will be announced in the coming weeks.

