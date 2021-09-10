Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

US: Afghan evacuee flights halted from two key bases

Unspecified health concerns have halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key...
Unspecified health concerns have halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key countries, a U.S document says.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has halted all U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two main bases overseas for unspecified “health safety concerns,” a move U.S. officials warn will have a severe impact on the evacuation operation, according to a U.S. government document seen Friday by The Associated Press.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol made the decision on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt the flights from Germany and Qatar, according to the document.

The U.S. has been conducting screening and other processing of evacuees at those two main overseas sites and others after evacuating them from Afghanistan.

The halting of the flights is a problem for the United States in part because many of the evacuees already have been at the Ramstein military base longer than the 10-day limit Germany set in allowing the U.S. to use the country as a transit site.

The U.S document viewed by the AP said the halt would “severely impact” operations at the U.S. base in Germany and have an “adverse effect” on the nearly 10,000 evacuees at Ramstein, many of whom have been there more than 10 days and are increasingly fatigued.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
High School Football
Shelby County Schools cancels football games for COVID-19
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to president’s vaccine mandate
Clarance Lowe mugshot
US Marshals searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Ripley Police officer dies on-duty
Ripley police officer dies on duty

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Big 12 welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston
A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early...
New Orleans gets some Ida relief, but rural pain will linger
White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients: “If a workplace refuses to follow the...
Business fines 'quite significant' if vaccine standard not followed, White House advisor says
The ruling could potentially save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them...
Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic Games decision