901 FC’s Raul Gonzales talks miracle comeback victory vs. Birmingham

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the professional ranks, Memphis 901 FC looking to make it two wins in a row at home this weekend hosting Miami FC Saturday night.

The 901 getting a nail-biting victory in its last match at AutoZone Park, a thrilling 3-2 victory in extra time vs Birmingham, with the Boys in Black scoring two goals in the last two minutes to win it.

Roland Lamah gets the equalizer off the seeing eye header from an impossible angle to make it 2-2.

Just a few moments later, former Memphis Tiger Raul Gonzalez produces the ESPN SportsCenter #1 Highlight of the Top 10, with this bicycle kick off a loose ball for the game-winner at the whistle.

Gonzales, mobbed by his teammates, had this to say about his goal...

“I, like I said, I’m still in disbelief!” said Gonzales. “The only way I can kinda remind myself is when I look back on my phone and see that I did it. The fact that we won in the fashion we did, scoring two goals in the end like that. And we didn’t quit, to get that goal in the end.”

901 FC is now 6-6-7 on the season. The first touch vs Miami Saturday night is 7 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.