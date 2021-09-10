Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfside victims

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a fourth person has been accused of stealing the identities of victims in the South Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people.

Twenty-year-old Nelson Ronaldo Garcia-Medina was arrested on Wednesday.

But his name was not included when the Miami-Dade state attorney announced three arrests in the case. He’s accused of using a stolen identity to buy a pair of $120 Air Jordan sneakers.

He’s the brother of 30-year-old Betsy Alejandra Cacho-Medina. Also arrested were 34-year-old Kimberly Michelle Johnson and 38-year-old Rodney Choute, 38.

They each face 15 to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
High School Football
Shelby County Schools cancels football games for COVID-19
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘The President has no authority’: Governors react to President’s vaccine mandate
Clarance Lowe mugshot
US Marshals searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Ripley Police officer dies on-duty
Ripley police officer dies on duty

Latest News

President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden on new COVID vaccine order: ‘We are in the tough stretch’
Elder Tomas Ocampomejia and his son. Ocampomejia was wrongfully declared dead in a crash on...
Family shocked when man police say died shows up at alive
LIVE: Biden, first lady discuss school safety
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the suit against Texas on Thursday.
Justice Dept. sues Texas over abortion law
Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East...
7 wounded in southern Illinois shooting; suspects caught