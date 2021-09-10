Advertise with Us
15th raked Memphis women’s soccer beats Big 12 team on the road

Soccer
Soccer(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 15th ranked Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer Team is celebrating its return to the National Polls with its first road game of the season.

It’s Big 12 member Iowa State.

The Tiger Women on the attack early and often take a shot from the left side by Momo Nakao that takes a kick save by the keeper to keep it out of the net.

It was like that all-match with Memphis dominating play. But this match goes overtime at Nil-Nil till the Tigers get Freshman Aubrey Mister open in the box off a loose ball.

She winds and fires and gets it in for a goal in the 98th minute! 

That’s the game-winner. Final Score 1-Nil Memphis. 

The Tigers, now 6-0-1. The Tigers head to Drake for their ext Match Sunday at Noon on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

